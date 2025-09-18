 Contact Us
News Sports Air condition issue delays Monaco departure for CL match

Air condition issue delays Monaco departure for CL match

Monaco’s Champions League trip to Belgium was delayed due to an air conditioning failure that canceled their Wednesday flight, forcing them to travel Thursday instead. Coach Adi Hütter said the change was for safety and praised the team’s professionalism.

DPA SPORTS
Published September 18,2025
Subscribe
AIR CONDITION ISSUE DELAYS MONACO DEPARTURE FOR CL MATCH

Monaco were set to arrive in Belgium for their Champions League opener against Club Brugge on game day Thursday because an air condition issue led the cancellation of their flight the previous day.

Coach Adi Hütter said the decision to travel on Thursday was taken "due to safety concerns" and was "the best possible solution."

"I don't know if this setback will have an impact, as we are professionals and immediately changed our schedule," he said.

Videos on social media showed some players aboard the original flight on Wednesday stripped down to their underwear due to the air condition issue. They were also fanning themselves to keep cool.