Air condition issue delays Monaco departure for CL match

Monaco were set to arrive in Belgium for their Champions League opener against Club Brugge on game day Thursday because an air condition issue led the cancellation of their flight the previous day.



Coach Adi Hütter said the decision to travel on Thursday was taken "due to safety concerns" and was "the best possible solution."



"I don't know if this setback will have an impact, as we are professionals and immediately changed our schedule," he said.



Videos on social media showed some players aboard the original flight on Wednesday stripped down to their underwear due to the air condition issue. They were also fanning themselves to keep cool.



