Mourinho set for return to Portugal and Benfica

José Mourinho poised for Portugal return as Benfica coach after two decades, following Bruno Lage's dismissal post-Champions League loss.

José Mourinho is set to return to his native Portugal after some two decades as Benfica coach, according to multiple local news reports on Wednesday.



Benfica parted ways with coach Bruno Lage right after Tuesday's 3-2 Champions League home defeat against Azerbaijan's Qarabag.



Mourinho recently had to leave Fenerbahce after losing a play-off tie against Benfica, and he could now end up at the Lisbon club he briefly trained in 2000 in succession of Jupp Heynckes.



The reports said that Mourinho has agreed to take over and that talks could be completed later on Wednesday.



Mourinho, 62, left Portugal in 2004 after winning the Champions League with Porto.



Silverware abroad included three Premier League titles during two spells at Chelsea, the Europa League League Cup with Manchester United, LaLiga with Real Madrid, the Conference League with Roma, and most notably the 2010 treble with Inter Milan. He was also in charge at Tottenham.



