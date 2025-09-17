Lionel Messi on target as Inter Miami take revenge for cup final

Lionel Messi scored as Inter Miami avenged their Leagues Cup final defeat with a 3-1 win over Seattle Sounders.



Sounders won the final – which ended in a post-match altercation that saw Luis Suarez among three players suspended from the competition – 3-0 at the start of the month, but Miami took revenge at home in the Major League Soccer (MLS) clash.



Miami, without Suarez who was also suspended by MLS for three matches, were ahead after just 12 minutes as Messi found a wide-open Jordi Alba to open the scoring.



Messi came close to doubling the advantage when his left-foot shot struck the post, but he found the target four minutes before the break when he diverted Alba's pass into the net with a faint touch.



Ian Fray made it 3-0 with a header from a corner before Obed Vargas pulled a goal back midway through the second half.



Messi went close again minutes later, but was denied by goalkeeper Stefan Frei.



The win lifts Miami into fifth place in the Eastern Conference, eight points behind leaders Philadelphia but with three games in hand on the teams above them.

