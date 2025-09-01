Milan sign midfielder Rabiot from Marseille

AC Milan have signed French midfielder Adrien Rabiot from Olympique de Marseille, the Serie A club said on Monday, two weeks after the player was put on the transfer list following a dressing room altercation with a teammate.

Italian media reported that the 30-year-old has penned a three-year deal with Milan, who have paid a reported 10 million euros ($11.71 million) for the 30-year-old.

Rabiot was put up for sale by the French club along with English winger Jonathan Rowe due to "unacceptable behaviour" after Marseille's Ligue 1 loss at Stade Rennais.

Rowe has since joined Serie A side Bologna.

The pair could be on opposing sides when they make their debuts for their new clubs as Milan host Bologna on September 14, their next Serie A game after the international break.

At Milan, Rabiot will be reunited with Massimiliano Allegri, who he played for at Juventus for three seasons before joining Marseille last year, with the club finishing second in Ligue 1 behind Paris St Germain, where Rabiot began his career.

Rabiot, who is in Didier Deschamps' France squad for next week's World Cup qualifiers, has made 53 appearances for the national side. His last goals for France came with a double against Italy in a 3-1 win at the San Siro in November.









