Stuttgart midfielder Millot moves to Al Ahli

Midfielder Enzo Millot has left Germany's VfB Stuttgart to join Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League, with the Saudi club confirming the transfer in a statement on Saturday evening.

The 23-year-old player signed a contract until 2028. According to media reports, German Cup winners Stuttgart are to be paid €30 million ($34.9 million) for the transfer.



Millot had been at Stuttgart since 2021. Last season, he made 29 Bundesliga appearances with six goals and five assists. He also scored two goals in the 4-2 win against Arminia Bielefeld in the Cup final.



"We've been watching Enzo for a while now and we did plenty of research before making our move. He's technically gifted with excellent tactical intelligence," Al Ahli coach Matthias Jaissle said.









