UFC Fight Night: Tatsuro Taira uses rare submission to finish Hyun Sung Park

Flyweight Tatsuro Taira got back in the win column in the UFC Vegas 108 main event Saturday night at the UFC APEX, needing 66 seconds into Round 2 to secure a face crank submission and hand Hyun Sung Park his first MMA loss.

Taira (17-1 MMA) utilized his wrestling to take full control of the fight with little respect for Park's striking ability. Park (10-1) of South Korea had previously finished 40 percent of his wins by KO/TKO. Taira was coming off of a loss by split decision to Brandon Royval in October 2024.

As for what's next, the Japanese product wants to remain in the flyweight title mix for whoever the champion is by year's end or in 2026,

"I'm back strong," Taira said following the win.

The co-headliner saw much of the same as the fight before it, as Scotland's Chris Duncan won a lightweight bout by unanimous decision against Poland's Mateusz Rebecki, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27.

Duncan (14-2) has won three in a row, halting the brief momentum Rebecki (20-3-0, 14-2-1 MMA) had after a split-decision win over Myktybek Orolbai in October 2024.

In women's bantamweight action, Brazil's Karol Rosa won a unanimous decision against France's Nora Cornolle, sweeping the cards 30-26, 29-27, 29-27. Rosa (19-7) has won two of her last three, while Cornolle (9-3) has split her last four appearances.

The pace quickly picked up immediately as welterweight Neil Magny sprung an upset against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos by second-round TKO. Magny (30-14) entered the bout on a two-fight losing skid, as the win marked his first since January 2024. Meanwhile, Brazil's Zaleski dos Santos (25-10-1) has lost three of his last four appearances and is winless (0-2) on the year thus far.

UFC Vegas 108's main card opened with Argentina featherweight Kevin Vallejos outlasting Danny Silva by unanimous decision, taking all three cards 30-27, 30-27, 29-28 with a wide array of strikes across 15 minutes. Vallejos (16-1) improved to 2-0 in the UFC, while Silva (10-2 MMA) saw a four-fight unbeaten streak halted, suffering his first promotional loss.







