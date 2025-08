Lando Norris held off McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to win the Hungarian Grand Prix and slash the Australian's Formula One lead to nine points after completing more than half the race on a single set of hard tyres.

Australian Piastri made two stops to Norris's one and finished a mere 0.6 of a second behind the Briton while George Russell took a distant third to complete the podium for Mercedes.

The race at the Hungaroring outside Budapest was the last before Formula One's August break.