News Sports Borussia Dortmund take legal action against AfD election sticker

Borussia Dortmund take legal action against AfD election sticker

Borussia Dortmund is taking legal action against Germany's far-right AfD party, after the political group used a promotional sticker for a regional election that the club objects to.

DPA SPORTS Published August 03,2025 Subscribe

Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund have taken legal action against the far right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in connection with a sticker the AfD is using for an upcoming regional election.



The sticker for the September 14 elections reads "Black and yellow in football - blue on Sunday", with black and yellow the Dortmund colours and blue that of the AfD.



Dortmund want the AfD to sign a cease and desist declaration, saying in a letter seen by dpa that they don't have to accept the usurpation of their colours by the AfD.



The letter was sent by Dortmund club lawyers on Friday to the AfD's Dortmund district association and one of their members of the German parliament, Matthias Helferich.



"In our view, this is an unlawful attempt to establish a link between BVB (the club) and a political attitude and political voting behaviour as the AfD's Dortmund district association suggests that a BVB football fan would or must vote for the AfD at the same time," a Dortmund club spokesman told dpa.



"We do not want to give this impression, and it contradicts the values of Borussia Dortmund."



Dortmund have said they will take legal action if Herlferich and district association haven't signed the declaration by Tuesday.



Helferich, who was recently excluded from the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia AfD, insisted to dpa: "Even if the AfD Dortmund is legally defeated thousands of Dortmund fans will vote for the AfD on September 14."













