Rubio: US 'frustrated' with level of progress between Russia and Ukraine to end war

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday expressed frustration with the level of progress in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine aimed at ending their war that continues since February 2022.

"We feel we've dedicated a lot of time and energy to this matter, and just not enough progress has been made," Rubio said after talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 58th ASEAN foreign ministers meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

Rubio emphasized that Washington wants to "see a roadmap moving forward" and that he and Lavrov "shared some ideas about what that might look like."

He said Russia presented new concepts during the meeting that could potentially advance negotiations.

"I think maybe yes. I think it's a new and a different approach," he said when asked if there were new ideas from the Russian side. "Again, I wouldn't characterize it as something that guarantees a peace, but it's a concept that we'll take back to the (US) President (Donald Trump)."

Rubio acknowledged the complexity of the negotiations while maintaining US expectations for advancement.

"We understand that these things take time and patience, but obviously we're also frustrated that more progress has not been made," he said.

Despite the challenges, the secretary of state emphasized continued US commitment to the diplomatic process.

"We'll continue to engage and do everything we can, and hopefully we can make progress," he said. "We see an opportunity to make a difference in this. We're going to take it and we're going to pursue it."

He expressed hope that the meeting would provide clarity on Russian positions and priorities, potentially enabling future progress.

US President Donald Trump has sought an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of his second term in January. He held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin last week, but said there was no progress towards a ceasefire.

- Sanctions remain an option

Asked about further sanctions on Russia, Rubio confirmed they remain under consideration.

"The president said that that's an option," he said, adding that congressional leaders are "prepared to begin to move forward" on sanctions legislation. Trump said Tuesday he is "looking at it."

"We've expressed this to the Russians weeks ago," Rubio said, emphasizing that the decision remains with the president.

- Ukraine aid continues

Rubio also confirmed that military aid to Ukraine continues as scheduled, describing it as "largely defensive in nature" with some offensive capabilities.

He highlighted Ukraine's need for additional Patriot missile batteries, calling on European allies to share available systems.

"One of the things that the Ukrainians need is more Patriot batteries. There are Patriot batteries available in multiple countries in Europe, yet no one wants to part with them," Rubio said. "If, in fact, that Ukraine is a priority that so many in countries, so many countries in Europe say it is, they should be willing to share."