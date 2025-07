Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) advanced to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final Wednesday by beating Real Madrid 4-0 in the semifinals.

With this victory, the French side will face English club Chelsea on Sunday in the final in a bid to win the trophy.

Fabian Ruiz scored PSG's first goal in the sixth minute. Three minutes later, Ousmane Dembele doubled the lead. Ruiz widened the gap to three in the 24th minute.

In the 87th minute, Goncalo Ramos sealed the score at 4-0.