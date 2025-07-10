Lionel Messi makes MLS history in Inter Miami win over New England

Lionel Messi became the first MLS player in league history to score multiple goals in four consecutive matches as Inter Miami beat New England Revolution 2-1.



The Argentine international opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a left-footed shot to the bottom left corner of the box at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.



He followed up just before half-time, converting a through ball from Sergio Busquets.



Messi had two more shots on target blocked in the second half, but Miami would not find the net for the remainder of the game.



Carles Gil got New England on the board in the 80th minute, firing a right-footer from outside the box.



The win leaves Inter Miami fifth in the Eastern Conference, with games in hand on the sides above them following their Club World Cup exploits.



Messi also scored twice against Montreal last week in his club's first outing after their exit from the Club World Cup.



Miami host Nashville SC in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Sunday.



