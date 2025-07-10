Immobile signs for Bologna after leaving Besiktas

Striker Ciro Immobile has returned to Italy following a season at Besiktas after signing with Bologna, the Serie A club announced on Thursday.

The 35-year-old, Lazio's all-time record goalscorer, left Istanbul side Besiktas earlier this week after his contract was terminated.

"The newest member of the Rossoblu family, Ciro Immobile," the club said on social media.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Immobile has signed a one-year deal with an option for a second season.

He has made 57 appearances for Italy but has not played for the national side since 2023.

Immobile scored 19 goals in 41 games for Besiktas last term.

Bologna finished ninth in Serie A last season but qualified for the Europa League by winning the Italian Cup, their first major trophy in 51 years.







