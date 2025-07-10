Immobile signs for Bologna after leaving Besiktas

 Contact Us
Striker Ciro Immobile has returned to Italy, signing with Serie A club Bologna on Thursday after a season with Besiktas. The 35-year-old, also Lazio's all-time record goalscorer, left the Istanbul side earlier this week after his contract was terminated.

AFP SPORTS
Published July 10,2025
"The newest member of the Rossoblu family, Ciro Immobile," the club said on social media.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Immobile has signed a one-year deal with an option for a second season.

He has made 57 appearances for Italy but has not played for the national side since 2023.

Immobile scored 19 goals in 41 games for Besiktas last term.

Bologna finished ninth in Serie A last season but qualified for the Europa League by winning the Italian Cup, their first major trophy in 51 years.