Olympique Lyonnais to remain in Ligue 1 after appeal

Olympique Lyonnais' relegation to Ligue 2 was overturned by the French soccer federation (FFF) on Wednesday after an appeal by the club.

The FFF has imposed a framework for the wage bill and transfer fees in the club's proposed 2025/2026 Ligue 1 budget.

"Olympique Lyonnais welcomes today's decision by the DNCG to keep the club in Ligue 1," Lyon said in a statement.

"Olympique Lyonnais would like to thank the Appeals Committee for recognising the ambition of the club's new management team, which is determined to ensure that the club is managed seriously in the future."

Lyon were demoted by French football's financial watchdog (DNCG) in November due to the poor state of their finances.

The decision was confirmed in June after a meeting between U.S. businessman and club owner John Textor and the DNCG.

Women's football mogul Michele Kang, who owns Lyon's women's team OL Lyonnes, has been appointed president of Olympique Lyonnais, replacing Textor.







