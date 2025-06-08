 Contact Us
News Sports Italy sack coach Spalletti after Norway defeat

Italy sack coach Spalletti after Norway defeat

On Sunday, Italy's coach Luciano Spalletti confirmed his departure from the Azzurri bench, a decision that followed their dismal 3-0 defeat to Norway.

Reuters SPORTS
Published June 08,2025
Subscribe
ITALY SACK COACH SPALLETTI AFTER NORWAY DEFEAT

Luciano Spalletti has been sacked from his role as Italy's coach, the manager said on Sunday, following their heavy loss against Norway, but will take charge of Monday's game with Moldova.

Spalletti made the announcement at a press conference after Norway stunned Italy with a 3-0 win on Friday, handing the visitors a humiliating start to their World Cup qualifying campaign.

"Last night we were very together with president (Gabriele) Gravina. He told me that I will be relieved of my position as coach of the national team," Spalletti said.

"I had no intention of giving up. I would have preferred to stay in my place and continue doing my job. I'll be there tomorrow evening against Moldova, then we'll resolve the contract."