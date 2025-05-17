News Sports Leroy Sané turns down Bayern offer with deal expiring

Media reports on Saturday indicated that Leroy Sané is likely to depart Bayern Munich on a free transfer, having reportedly rejected a contract extension from the reigning Bundesliga champions.

Leroy Sané looks poised to leave Bayern Munich on a free transfer after media reports on Saturday said he had turned down the Bundesliga champions' offer.



Bayern left the Germany winger at the bottom of the queue for new contracts, with his deal running out on June 30, but offered him terms to stay until 2028.



Sané was expected to sign but then switched agents to well-known tough negotiator Pini Zahavi, with a Bayern deadline of this weekend for an agreement, Bild newspaper reported.



Sky said Sané had turned down over €10 million ($11.2 million) and further bonuses.



Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund told Sky on Saturday: "We are talking to Leroy. The talks are good, we will see if we reach a deal or not. At the moment there is no agreement."



Bayern have made clear they will not increase their offer, with head of sport Max Eberl under pressure to control costs.



Former Manchester City winger Sané has been linked with a return to the Premier League. An exit from Bayern could free up wages for an expected bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz.



