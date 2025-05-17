Champions Bayern end season with 4-0 win at Hoffenheim

Champions Bayern Munich crushed hosts Hoffenheim 4-0 in the Bundesliga finale on Saturday as record-breaking Harry Kane was crowned the league's top striker for a second straight season.

Bayern had already secured the title two weeks ago but were ready to finish their title-winning season in style ahead of Sunday's planned title celebrations in central Munich.

It was the first club title for 31-year-old Kane and the first as Bayern coach for Vincent Kompany in his first season in charge.

Even though his team suffered a German Cup round of 16 exit and were eliminated in the Champions League quarter-finals, reclaiming domestic dominance after Bayer Leverkusen's double last season was top priority for the Bavarians.

Bayern were in control from the start and France international Michael Olise whipped in a fierce free kick for a 33rd minute lead. He then turned provider, feeding Joshua Kimmich to power in their second goal eight minutes after the restart.

It was Olise's 15th assist of the season to top the league standings.

Kane was initially on the bench but hit the post in the second half before providing Serge Gnabry with an assist for Bayern's third goal.

The England captain, for whom the Bundesliga trophy was the first major title of his career, did find the target in the 86th minute, slotting in from close range for his 26th league goal of the season.

He became the first player in Bundesliga history to be crowned top scorer in both his first two seasons.

"I always try to improve," Kane said after being handed the top scorer trophy. "But without teammates this would not be possible. I am enjoying this.

"The perfect end to a brilliant season. Thank you for your brilliant support, tomorrow we celebrate this title together," Kane later wrote on social media ahead of Sunday's title celebrations.

Arriving for his post-match press conference, Kompany faced no immediate questions so he quipped that there should be none given such an emphatic win. When none were asked, he got up and left with a big smile on his face.









