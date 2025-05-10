 Contact Us
News Sports Benfica deny Sporting to take Portuguese title race to wire

Benfica deny Sporting to take Portuguese title race to wire

Saturday's tense Lisbon derby ended in a 1-1 draw between Benfica and reigning champions Sporting Lisbon, ensuring the Portuguese title race will be decided on the final day. Both clubs are level on 79 points with one match remaining, but Sporting holds the advantage due to a superior head-to-head record.

AFP SPORTS
Published May 10,2025
Subscribe
BENFICA DENY SPORTING TO TAKE PORTUGUESE TITLE RACE TO WIRE

Benfica held Sporting Lisbon to a tense 1-1 Lisbon derby draw on Saturday to take the Portuguese title race down to the final day.

Both sides are tied on 79 points with one match remaining, with reigning champions Sporting set to triumph if they finish level, boasting a superior head-to-head record.

Benfica and Sporting both had the chance to clinch the title on Saturday at the Estadio da Luz but their draw means the fate of the Primeira Liga will be decided on May 17.

Trincao put Rui Borges' Sporting ahead in the fourth minute, but Kerem Akturkoglu levelled after 63 minutes after a brilliant run from Vangelis Pavlidis.

Bruno Lage's Benfica visit Braga on the final day, while Sporting host Vitoria and will retain their crown should they equal or better their title rival's result.