Timberwolves top Lakers to take 2-1 series lead in NBA playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 116-104 on Friday night to grab a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

In the third game of the series held at Target Center, Jaden McDaniels led the Timberwolves with 30 points and 5 rebounds, while Anthony Edwards added 29 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists to power Minnesota past their opponent.

For the Lakers, LeBron James delivered a standout performance, scoring 38 points and setting a new NBA record as the oldest player -- at 40 years old -- to score more than 35 points in a playoff game.

The fourth game of the best-of-seven series, where the first team to four wins advances, is scheduled for Saturday.

Other NBA Playoff Results:

- Orlando Magic 95, Boston Celtics 93 (Celtics lead series 2-1)

- Milwaukee Bucks 117, Indiana Pacers 101 (Pacers lead series 2-1)

- Minnesota Timberwolves 116, Los Angeles Lakers 104 (Timberwolves lead series 2-1)