Bayern cruise past Mainz 3-0 but title celebrations on ice

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich eased past Mainz 05 3-0 on Saturday but had to put title celebrations on ice after Bayer Leverkusen matched their win to stay eight points behind with three matches left to play.

The Bavarians, top on 75 points ahead of Leverkusen in second with 67, can now secure a 34th German league title with a win at RB Leipzig next week.

Leroy Sane fired in after good early work from Serge Gnabry to give Bayern a 28th-minute lead. The Bavarians doubled it with Michael Olise's solo effort and superb finish from a tight angle five minutes before the break.

Sane twice hit the woodwork in the second half before Eric Dier headed home their third goal in the 84th.

Thomas Mueller came on late in the second half to make his 500th league appearance for the club, with the 35-year-old leaving at the end of the season after 25 years at Bayern.

He is only the fourth player to reach that mark in the Bundesliga, featuring for just one club.

Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane will miss next week's game at Leipzig after picking up his fifth booking and a suspension.









