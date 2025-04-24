UEFA opens Istanbul office ahead of major tournaments

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin on Thursday inaugurated the organization's new Istanbul office, calling it a strategic move to ensure the seamless delivery of several upcoming high-profile football tournaments.

"With so many major events looming, we decided to open an office here in Istanbul to establish a strong local presence and ensure the smooth organization of these prestigious tournaments," Ceferin said during the opening ceremony.

The Istanbul office will play a central role in coordinating the UEFA Europa League final in 2026, the UEFA Conference League final in 2027, and the UEFA European Championship (EURO 2032), which will be co-hosted by Türkiye and Italy.

Highlighting Türkiye's proven track record in hosting major football events — including UEFA Champions League finals in 2005 and 2023, the UEFA Cup final in 2009, and the UEFA Super Cup in 2019 — Ceferin praised the country's commitment to excellence.

"Türkiye and Istanbul have consistently delivered world-class events with remarkable greatness," he said. "(Now with) the Europa League and Conference League finals approaching, and EURO 2032 on the horizon, Türkiye continues to show growing ambition and commitment for establishing itself as one of the leading hosts on the global sports."

"Bar is set high. UEFA fully supports you in this journey. With so many major events are looming, we decided to open an office here in Istanbul to be the strong local presence and ensure seamless delivery of these prestigious tournaments," he said.

Ceferin expressed his confidence in the collaborative effort between UEFA and Turkish authorities, saying, "Together, we will not just meet expectations — we will exceed them. We will set the standard for future tournaments."

"Now, we are bringing all our experiences, expertise and best practices to make these events truly exceptional," he said.

He also thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish government, and the Turkish Football Federation for their ongoing support.

"We are expecting fantastic tournaments. l am expecting a EURO 2032 final between Türkiye and Italy," he said.









