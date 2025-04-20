NETO STRIKES LATE TO KEEP CHELSEAS CHAMPIONS LEAGUE HOPES ALIVE IN 2-1 WIN AT FULHAM

Pedro Neto scored in stoppage time as Chelsea fought back to beat rivals Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage on Sunday and breathe life back into their quest to finish in the Premier League's top five and secure a spot in next season's Champions League.

The win moves Chelsea up to fifth in the standings with 57 points, level with Nottingham Forest, who travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday. Fulham remain in ninth with 48 points.

Fulham went in front after 20 minutes when Chelsea captain Reece James cheaply gave away possession to Ryan Sessegnon, who squared for Alex Iwobi to fire a low shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Chelsea upped the pressure in the second half and substitute Tyrique George netted from the edge of the area to equalise, before winger Neto swivelled and unleashed a thunderous effort in the 93rd minute to raucous cheers from the away fans.









