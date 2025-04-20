Man United domestic misery continues with loss to Wolves

Manchester United slumped to a 15th Premier League loss of the season as Wolverhampton Wanderers snatched a 1-0 win at Old Trafford thanks to Pablo Sarabia's late free kick on Sunday.

There was always going to be a comedown from Thursday's dramatic 5-4 Europa League win over Olympique Lyonnais, but their supporters still expected more than the one shot on target during a poor first half.

The hosts looked more of a threat after Bruno Fernandes was introduced off the bench in the second half, but their failure to make a chance count was punished as substitute Sarabia curled his free kick into the top corner 13 minutes from time.

Mason Mount wasted two golden chances to secure a point for United, but yet another disappointing result at home left Ruben Amorim's side down in 14th in the standings, with Wolves now level on points one place below.

There was more life in Old Trafford stands pre-match than what unfolded on the pitch in the opening 45 minutes, with supporters unveiling large banners protesting against new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe, in anger at the club's plans to move some fans to make way for VIP guests next term.

Wolves were never going to be pushovers, however, looking to make it five successive English top-flight wins for the first time since 1970 under manager Vitor Pereira, but they too looked short of ideas in the opening period.

A Christian Eriksen free kick well saved by away goalkeeper Dan Bentley, only promoted to the Wolves starting XI just before kick off after Jose Sa picked up an injury, was the only time either side hit the target in the opening period.

Amorim had seen enough from his flat side early in the second half and summoned skipper Fernandes, with the Portuguese midfielder immediately helping to create an opening for Rasmus Hojlund, but the young Dane could not connect at the far post.

Fernandes missed a good chance himself inside the penalty area, before another substitute, Sarabia, stepped up to settle the match, giving United goalkeeper Andre Onana no chance.

Wolves completed the league double over United, their first since 1979-80. Such a feat is not as noteworthy as it once was, however, with five teams having beaten United home and away in the league this season.

Fifteen league defeats is the most United have suffered in one campaign since 1989-90.