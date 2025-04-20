News Sports Former German football coach Lorant dies at age of 76

Former German football coach Werner Lorant passed away at the age of 76 on Sunday following a long illness in a hospital in Wasserburg am Inn.

Former German football coach Werner Lorant has died at age 76 on Sunday, his family confirmed to dpa after his long-time club 1860 Munich had reported the death.



Lorant died after a lengthy illness in a hospital in the southern German town of Wasserburg am Inn.



Lorant played at clubs including Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt and Schalke while as a coach he is best remembered for his long spell and success at 1860 Munich from 1992 to 2001.



Lorant became coach there when the club was in the third tier and he led them back into the Bundesliga within two years where they stayed until 2004. Lorant led them into the UEFA Cup in 1997 and to fourth place in the Bundesliga in 2000.



The 1860 club said it was "in deep mourning", saying that "Werner Lorant was a coaching legend. He has left a deep mark on 1860 Munich."



Lorant's other coaching engagements took him to countries including Türkiye, Iran and Slovakia but were much shorter.











