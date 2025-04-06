 Contact Us
Roma and Juventus share spoils in 1-1 draw

AS Roma and Juventus shared the points in a 1-1 Serie A draw on Sunday, with Eldor Shomurodov scoring for Roma after Manuel Locatelli's opener for Juve.

Published April 07,2025
AS Roma and Juventus played out a 1-1 draw in Serie A on Sunday as Roma's Eldor Shomurodov cancelled out a first-half opener by Juve captain Manuel Locatelli.

Locatelli broke the deadlock for the visitors five minutes before halftime with a shot from outside the area and Roma substitute Shomurodov levelled after the break from a rebound, blasting the ball in off the crossbar from close range.

Juventus are fifth on 56 points after 31 games, level with fourth-placed Bologna who have a match in hand. Roma sit seventh with 53 points.