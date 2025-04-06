Isaksen goal earns Lazio 1-0 win at Atalanta

Substitute Gustav Isaksen's goal earned Lazio a 1-0 win away to Atalanta on Sunday, which boosts the visitors' hopes of earning a top four spot in Serie A and leaves the hosts nervously looking over their shoulder.

After an opening half in which neither side mustered a shot on target, Lazio took the lead nine minutes after the break through Isaksen who finished off Fisayo Dele-Bashiru's headed pass.

Atalanta were unable to mount a comeback and Gian Piero Gasperini's side fell to their third successive defeat as their bid for a Champions League spot continues to lose steam.

Lazio move to sixth in the standings on 55 points, level with fifth-placed Juventus who face AS Roma later on Sunday. Atalanta remain third on 58, two points ahead of fourth-placed Bologna who host Napoli on Monday.







