 Contact Us
News Sports Isaksen goal earns Lazio 1-0 win at Atalanta

Isaksen goal earns Lazio 1-0 win at Atalanta

Gustav Isaksen's decisive goal gave Lazio a 1-0 win at Atalanta on Sunday, improving Lazio's chances of Champions League qualification while leaving Atalanta concerned about their position in the standings.

Reuters SPORTS
Published April 06,2025
Subscribe
ISAKSEN GOAL EARNS LAZIO 1-0 WIN AT ATALANTA

Substitute Gustav Isaksen's goal earned Lazio a 1-0 win away to Atalanta on Sunday, which boosts the visitors' hopes of earning a top four spot in Serie A and leaves the hosts nervously looking over their shoulder.

After an opening half in which neither side mustered a shot on target, Lazio took the lead nine minutes after the break through Isaksen who finished off Fisayo Dele-Bashiru's headed pass.

Atalanta were unable to mount a comeback and Gian Piero Gasperini's side fell to their third successive defeat as their bid for a Champions League spot continues to lose steam.

Lazio move to sixth in the standings on 55 points, level with fifth-placed Juventus who face AS Roma later on Sunday. Atalanta remain third on 58, two points ahead of fourth-placed Bologna who host Napoli on Monday.