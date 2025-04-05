News Sports PSG claim Ligue 1 title with six games left

Paris Saint-Germain have claimed their fourth consecutive Ligue 1 title with a 1-0 win against Angers on Saturday.



The victory extended PSG's lead over second-placed Monaco to 24 points and ensured they claimed their 13th league title with six games left.



The winner was scored by Desire Doue in the 55th minute.



Luis Enrique's side are uneaten in Ligue 1 this season, with 23 wins and five draws in 28 matches so far.



Should they avoid defeat in the final six games, they would become the first team in the history of France's top division to go an entire league campaign unbeaten.



PSG, however, won't have much time to celebrate as they face Aston Villa on Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.











