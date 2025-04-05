Dortmund crush hosts Freiburg 4-1 in hunt for top four finish

Borussia Dortmund crushed hosts Freiburg 4-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday to climb into eighth spot as the Ruhr valley club chase a top four finish and a spot in next season's Champions League, with six games left to play.

Dortmund, who take on Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals next week, took the lead through Karim Adeyemi in the 34th minute and added three more after the break in a dominant second half.

Carney Chukwuemeka's deflected effort in the 51st made it 2-0 before Serhou Guirassy added another 17 minutes later with an easy tap-in.

Jamie Gittens's header made it 4-0 and Maximilian Eggestein bagged a late consolation goal for the hosts in the 88th, as Dortmund moved up to 41 points.

Mainz 05 are in fourth place with 46, the last spot to grant automatic Champions League qualification for next season.





