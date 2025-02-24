Warriors trounce Mavericks as Jimmy Butler makes home debut

Stephen Curry had 16 of his game-high 30 points in the third quarter, Jimmy Butler celebrated his home debut in front of his new fans with 18 points and the Golden State Warriors blitzed the Dallas Mavericks 126-102 on Sunday afternoon in San Francisco.

Brandin Podziemski chipped in with 17 points and a career-high 13 rebounds for the Warriors, who retired Andre Iguodala's No. 9 jersey in a postgame ceremony.

Kyrie Irving and P.J. Washington tossed in 17 points apiece to pace the Mavericks, who saw a three-game winning streak come to an end as news-making acquisition Anthony Davis sat out a fifth consecutive contest with an adductor strain.

After Dallas scored nine of the game's first 13 points, the Warriors dominated, building a 33-18 margin by the end of the first period.

The visitors were within 61-47 after Klay Thompson nailed a 3-pointer in the first minute of the second half, but then Curry took over, reaching the 30-point mark for the 13th time this season by the end of the period.

Curry did not play in the fourth quarter, yet retained game-high assist honors with seven. He made 12 of his 20 shots and three of his eight 3-point attempts.

Butler, whose first five games for Golden State had been on the road, made all eight of his free throws on a day when he also contributed five assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block to the winning cause. The Warriors, who completed a 2-2 season-series tie with the defending Western Conference champs, are 5-1 since Butler's addition.

Moses Moody added 14 points and Quinten Post 10 for the Warriors, while Draymond Green had 13 to complement six assists, four rebounds and two steals. Golden State shot 48.0 percent and outrebounded the Mavericks 54-42.

Thompson, making his third appearance in San Francisco since agreeing to a sign-and-trade deal in the offseason, overcame a scoreless first half to drill three of his trademark 3-pointers. He finished with 11 points, as did Jaden Hardy.

Kessler Edwards and Moses Brown were Dallas' leading rebounders with eight apiece.







