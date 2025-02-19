Club Brugge stun Atalanta as they progress to Champions League last 16

 Contact Us
Club Brugge of Belgium claimed a shock 3-1 win over Atalanta in Italy on Tuesday to win their Champions League play-off tie 5-2 on aggregate and progress to the last 16.

Published February 19,2025
Teenager Chemsdine Talbi scored an early double as Club Brugge stormed into a three-goal lead before holding off a second-half onslaught for a 3-1 away win over Atalanta in their Champions League knockout phase playoff second-leg tie on Tuesday.

Ferran Jutgla netted the visitors' other goal as Brugge stunned the Italian side with a 3-0 halftime lead, but they had to fight a desperate rearguard action in the second half as their hosts looked to conjure up an unlikely comeback.

Ademola Lookman pulled one goal back for Atalanta but then had a penalty saved by veteran goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, who made several other important stops to stymie home hopes and see the Belgian side advance to the last 16 5-2 on aggregate.

Atalanta's elimination added to a calamitous night for Italian football, following AC Milan's exit earlier when they were held to a 1-1 draw by visitors Feyenoord of the Netherlands and went out of the Champions League 2-1 on aggregate.