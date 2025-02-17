LeBron James misses 21st All-Star game due to injury

One of the greatest stars in NBA history, LeBron James, missed his 21st All-Star game. Known as "King," James' 20-year record All-Star streak was interrupted by an injury to his heel.

James was removed from the roster one hour before the All-Star game. Although the 40-year-old was selected for his 21st All-Star appearance this year, he could not play due to the injury.

James had set a record by being selected for 20 consecutive All-Star games, excluding his rookie season.

Following the All-Star game, it was announced that James would begin treatment in Los Angeles, with team doctors aiming to have him ready for the Los Angeles Clippers game on Wednesday.