TÜRKIYE WOMENS BASKETBALL TEAM QUALIFY FOR EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP AFTER WINNING 6 OUT OF 6

Türkiye women's basketball team qualify for European Championship after winning 6 out of 6

The Türkiye women's basketball team qualified for the 2025 European Championship after winning 6 out of 6 qualifiers, including a 99-61 victory over Romania in the 6th match of Group F on Sunday.

The Red and Whites also won 101-54 in their previous qualifying match against Romania.

Türkiye will compete in the European Championships for the 11th time in a row and in total.

Having participated in every European championship since 2005, the Crescent Stars have taken part in this major competition 10 times before.

Türkiye won silver in 2011 and bronze in 2013.