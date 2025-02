Tottenham Hotspur signed Austria international defender Kevin Danso on loan, the English Premier League side announced on Sunday.

The former player of Ligue 1 side Lens will stay with the Spurs until the end of the season.

"It's an amazing project to be part of and I'm happy to be here," Danso said.

The 26-year-old, who will wear the No. 4 shirt with Tottenham, has a future fee of €25 million ($26 million).

On the international stage, he has 24 caps and represented Austria at Euro 2024.