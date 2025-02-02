Bayern, PSG, Arsenal asked to end 'blood stained' Visit Rwanda deals

Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal have reportedly been asked by the foreign minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo to terminate their Visit Rwanda sponsorship deals in connection with the conflict between the two nations.French sports daily L'Equipe said on Sunday that minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner has appealed to the three clubs in letters.The clubs were asked to end their "blood stained" contracts, and the letter reportedly said that "thousands of people are currently trapped in the city of Goma with limited access to food, water and security."Countless lives have been lost; rapes, murders and robberies are rampant. Your sponsor is directly responsible for this misery."The situation in the eastern region of Congo has escalated, and the L'Equipe report said that 4,400 Rwandan soldiers are currently in the neighbouring country, according to a United Nations report.G7 foreign ministers recently called for an end of the hostilities to protect the population in the area.l'Equipe said that Arsenal have a deal since 2018 with the tourism campaign Visit Rwanda, PSG since 2019 and Bayern since 2023.Sources told dpa that Bayern plan to enquire about the situation in the African region with state authorities in Germany, and that officials are to fly to Rwanda for talks with the Rwanda Development Board which is the contract partner.