Salah’s double helps Liverpool open up nine-point lead in title race

Mohamed Salah's two goals put Liverpool on course for a 2-0 win at Bournemouth as the Premier League leaders moved nine points clear on Saturday.

AFP SPORTS Published February 01,2025

Liverpool moved nine points clear at the top of the Premier League as Mohamed Salah scored twice in a 2-0 win against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.



Arne Slot's leaders were aiming to become to first team to beat their hosts in the league since November 23 and they were given a stern test en route to ending an 11-match unbeaten run for Andoni Iraola's side.



The league's top scorer Salah, as so often during this wonderful Liverpool season, was the difference, scoring a penalty in the first half and a brilliant solo goal in the second to secure his team's 17th win in their 23 games, but along the way Bournemouth put up a real fight.











