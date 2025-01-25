Bayern Munich battle past Freiburg 2-1

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich secured a nervous 2-1 victory at Freiburg on Saturday thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Kim Min-jae to move six points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Bayern, who are on 48 points and six ahead of second-placed Bayer Leverkusen, lost 3-0 to Feyenoord in the Champions League on Wednesday.

They started well against Freiburg, hitting the post through Jamal Musiala before Bundesliga top scorer Kane put them in front after a quick turn on the edge of the box and a low drive for his 17th goal of the campaign.

Bayern defender Kim headed in at the near post from a corner nine minutes after the restart to make it 2-0 before Freiburg pulled a goal back in the 68th minute through Matthias Ginter's header.









