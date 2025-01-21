News Sports Ancelotti denies he is set to leave Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti has dismissed rumors of an impending departure from Real Madrid, affirming his dedication to the club and his desire to remain at the helm for as long as he is wanted.

Reports in Spain claimed the Italian, whose current contract runs through until 2026, had decided to depart the Bernabeu in the summer.



However, Ancelotti – who is in his second spell at Real and renewed his deal in December 2023 amid links to the Brazil national team – laughed off the speculation over his future as he prepared the squad for Wednesday's Champions League tie against RB Salzburg.



"Am I leaving Real Madrid? No. I want to make that very clear – I will never decide the date of my departure from this club, never in my life," Ancelotti, 65, told a press conference.



"One day that moment will come, but I don't know when it will be. It's not up to me to decide – it could be the next game, tomorrow, in a year or in five years, I don't know.



"The plan is for me to stay here (with club president) Florentino (Perez) for four more years, so let's see if we can say goodbye together with all the love in the world."



Los Blancos head into Wednesday night's European tie two points clear at the top of LaLiga after a 4-1 win over Las Palmas on Sunday followed Atletico Madrid's shock defeat by Leganes.



Holders Real have suffered three defeats from six games so far in the revamped Champions League – which leaves them currently 20th in the table on nine points as they battle to reach the knockout stage.



With a trip to Brest finishing up their opening schedule, Ancelotti has not yet given up all hope of making it straight through to the last 16 rather than settling on the play-offs.



"A top-eight finish in the league phase? That will be difficult, but all we can do is win our two remaining games," the Italian said.



"In attack we are very good, but in defence we have to improve a lot – that will be the key to success this season."



Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga missed the Las Palmas match with a hamstring injury, so continues to be assessed.



Kylian Mbappe scored twice on Sunday – making it eight goals in his last 10 games across all competitions – to continue his good form following a difficult spell earlier in the campaign.



"You always have to be calm and focus on your game and what you can improve. I knew that I could change the situation, and now the situation has changed," Mbappe said.



"I didn't come to Madrid to play badly. Now it has all changed and I have to continue.



"My goal is to have the best game with Madrid in every match. I feel that I can do better, I have it in my legs."



Salzburg's hopes of further progress in the Champions League look all but over following five defeats.



Sitting fifth in their domestic table, the Austrians replaced head coach Pepijn Lijnders with Thomas Letsch on December 18.



Salzburg resumed playing after the winter break with friendlies against Bayern Munich and Midtjylland as Letsch built towards a first competitive match in charge at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night.



"It is a special game in my career," former Vitesse Arnhem and Bochum boss Letsch said at a press conference.



"I can say 'wow, Madrid!' It is a joy to live this moment. We feel pressure to play here, but with a positive tension."











