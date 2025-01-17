Khvicha Kvaratskhelia leaves Napoli to join Paris St Germain

Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has joined Paris St Germain from Serie A side Napoli on a deal until 2029, the Ligue 1 club announced on Friday.

Neither side disclosed the financial details of the deal, but media reports said the French champions have paid a 70 million euro ($71.93 million) fee plus add-ons for the 23-year-old.

Kvaratskhelia arrives in the French capital after failing to reach an agreement with Napoli to extend his contract, which was due to run until 2027, with the winger requesting his exit last week.

The Georgia international had previously been linked with a move to PSG in the close season before he stayed for another season under new coach Antonio Conte.

Kvaratskhelia signed for Napoli in 2022, becoming Serie A's best player that season after helping the club win their first Scudetto in 33 years with 12 goals and 13 assists in 34 games.

He has scored five goals with three assists in 19 matches across all competitions in the first half of this season.









