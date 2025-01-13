Tyson Fury retires from boxing following loss to Oleksandr Usyk

Britain's Tyson Fury arrives for a press conference ahead of his undisputed heavyweight world championship rematch with Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk, in Riyadh on December 19, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury announced his retirement from boxing Friday, following his December loss to Ukrainian heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk for the second time.

"I'd like to announce my retirement from boxing," Fury, nicknamed the "Gypsy King," said in a short Instagram video. "It's been a blast. I have loved every single minute of it, and I'm going to end with this — Dick Turpin wore a mask!"

The announcement came just days after British sports promoter Eddie Hearn said that Wembley Stadium is reserved for a potential boxing match between Fury and Anthony Joshua.

This is not Fury's first retirement. The Briton stepped away from boxing in August 2022, relinquishing his Ring heavyweight title, but returned six months later with a victory over Derek Chisora.

Fury, a two-time heavyweight world champion, first claimed the title in 2015 after defeating Wladimir Klitschko.