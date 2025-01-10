Real Madrid reach Spanish Super Cup final by hammering Mallorca 3-0

 Contact Us
Published January 10,2025
Real Madrid reached the Spanish Super Cup final by hammering Mallorca 3-0 in the semifinal clash Thursday.

After a goalless first half at Jeddah's King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jude Bellingham drew first blood for Real Madrid in the 63rd minute.

Mallorca defended well until the 92nd minute, when Slovakian defender Martin Valjent put the ball into his own net.

Just three minutes later, Real Madrid's Brazilian star Rodrygo scored the third goal of his team.

The Whites will take on archrivals Barcelona, which eliminated Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in Wednesday's semifinal match, in the final on Sunday.