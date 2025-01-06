Vietnam beat Thailand to win ASEAN Cup

Vietnam won the 2024 ASEAN Championship title on Sunday after a 5-3 aggregate win over 10-man defending champions Thailand.

Playing at Bangkok's Rajamangala Stadium, Pham Tuan Hai broke the deadlock for Vietnam in the eighth minute, but Ben Davis leveled the game in the 28th minute.

Supachok Sarachat gave Thailand the lead in the 64th minute, but Pansa Hemviboon's own goal in the 82nd minute reignited Vietnam's hopes.

Nguyen Hai Long scored a long-range finish to help Vietnam in a 3-2 win and add to their triumphs in 2008 and 2018.

Meanwhile, Weerathep Pomphan was sent off after receiving his second yellow card in the 75th minute, leaving Thailand with 10 men.

Vietnam claimed their third ASEAN football championship title, marking the first time they secured the trophy on foreign soil.



