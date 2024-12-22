Victor Osimhen-led Galatasaray win in Turkish Super Lig to go 8 points clear on top of table

Victor Osimhen-led Galatasaray beat Bellona Kayserispor 5-1 in Türkiye's Super Lig to go eight points clear on top of the league table on Sunday.

Visitors Galatasaray were awarded an early penalty after a handball in the area. Nigerian star Osimhen converted it successfully.

In the 14th minute, hosts Kayserispor's Cameroonian forward Stephane Bahoken scored a header after a corner kick to level the match, 1-1.

Galatasaray took the lead once again in the 29th minute as their Turkish winger Barış Alper Yılmaz, who was unmarked after a rebound by Kayserispor goalkeeper Onurcan Piri, scored a right-footed volley in the penalty area.

In the early minutes of the second half, Galatasaray's Turkish winger Yunus Akgün dribbled from his half to score on a breakaway. The Lions' regular Akgün was unopposed for at least 60 meters (65.6 yards).

Osimhen was on the scoresheet again as the Galatasaray striker found a chance to chip the ball over the goalkeeper in a calm way in the 71st minute.

Galatasaray's Yılmaz unleashed a right-footed strike from narrow angle to score the fifth goal for his team in the 87th minute.

So unbeaten leaders Galatasaray boosted their points 44 to go eight points clear of Fenerbahçe.

Kayserispor are in the relegation zone with 15 points.