Hoffenheim snatch 1-1 draw at Dortmund with stoppage-time equaliser

Hoffenheim's Jacob Bruun Larsen scored a stoppage-time goal against former club Borussia Dortmund to snatch a 1-1 draw for the visitors on Sunday and drop their opponents down to eighth place in the Bundesliga.

Bruun Larsen slid in to score in second-half stoppage time, spoiling the home fans' celebrations.

Gio Reyna had powered Dortmund into a 46th-minute lead after pouncing on a bad clearance to drill in from just inside the box.

With Dortmund's injury concerns easing, as forward Karim Adeyemi made his comeback and Nico Schlotterbeck was declared fit following a midweek ankle injury, the hosts gradually took control of the game after a strong Hoffenheim start.

Reyna put them in the driving seat but they struggled under late pressure from Hoffenheim and the visitors were rewarded late in the game, capping a bad week for Dortmund following their 3-2 Champions League loss to Barcelona.

The Ruhr valley club dropped to eighth on 22 points, with Bayern Munich, who suffered a 2-1 defeat at Mainz 05 on Saturday, leading the title race on 33. Hoffenheim are in 14th spot on 14 points.









