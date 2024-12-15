Hoffenheim snatch 1-1 draw at Dortmund with stoppage-time equaliser

 Contact Us
Hoffenheim scored in the first minute of stoppage time to secure a late 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Dortmund had taken the lead in the 46th minute after Giovanni Reyna scored his first goal in 582 games. The hosts remained the better team throughout the second half, but failed to find a second goal and were punished in the late stages of the match, when their former player Jacob Bruun Larsen drew Hoffenheim level.

Published December 15,2024
Hoffenheim's Jacob Bruun Larsen scored a stoppage-time goal against former club Borussia Dortmund to snatch a 1-1 draw for the visitors on Sunday and drop their opponents down to eighth place in the Bundesliga.

Bruun Larsen slid in to score in second-half stoppage time, spoiling the home fans' celebrations.

Gio Reyna had powered Dortmund into a 46th-minute lead after pouncing on a bad clearance to drill in from just inside the box.

With Dortmund's injury concerns easing, as forward Karim Adeyemi made his comeback and Nico Schlotterbeck was declared fit following a midweek ankle injury, the hosts gradually took control of the game after a strong Hoffenheim start.

Reyna put them in the driving seat but they struggled under late pressure from Hoffenheim and the visitors were rewarded late in the game, capping a bad week for Dortmund following their 3-2 Champions League loss to Barcelona.

The Ruhr valley club dropped to eighth on 22 points, with Bayern Munich, who suffered a 2-1 defeat at Mainz 05 on Saturday, leading the title race on 33. Hoffenheim are in 14th spot on 14 points.