Messi named MLS Most Valuable Player after record-setting season

Lionel Messi was named Major League Soccer's Most Valuable Player on Friday after leading Inter Miami to a record-breaking regular season campaign.

The Argentine superstar was handed the accolade after his performances helped Miami to a record regular season points tally, earning the club its first ever Supporters Shield.

The 37-year-old maestro finished the regular season with a league-leading 36 goal contributions after netting 20 goals and 16 assists.

Messi's MVP award comes despite an injury-hit campaign that saw him make only 19 appearances this year.

Miami and Messi's season ultimately fizzled out, when the team suffered a shock first-round defeat in the MLS Cup playoffs.

Messi is the 10th South American to win the MVP, and the fifth from Argentina after Luciano Acosta, Diego Valeri, Guillermo Barros Schelotto, and Christian Gomez.







