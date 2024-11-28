Liverpool defeat Real Madrid 2-0 to top Champions League

Liverpool took top spot in the Champions League table on Wednesday with a dominant 2-0 victory over holders Real Madrid thanks to goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo.

Such was The Reds' superiority that they could afford the luxury of a rare Mohamed Salah penalty miss in between goals as they claimed a fifth win from five games to sit two points clear at the head of the new-look league format.

On a miserable night for the Spaniards, now 24th in the 36-team competition, Kylian Mbappe was well-shackled and also missed a penalty that would have drawn Real level against the run of play in the second half.

With Liverpool dominating possession and chances, Mac Allister struck the opener in the 52nd minute after a neat one-two with Conor Bradley in front of a delirious Kop end at Anfield.

Gakpo sealed the game in the 76th minute with a header past Thibaut Courtois from an Andy Robertson cross.

"When you play against teams like Real Madrid, it's always nice to score, but the most important thing is that we won it, and I think in a really good way," Mac Allister said.

"We dominated the game, we deserved this."

The result continued boss Arne Slot's scintillating start at Liverpool, who as well as their 100% Champions League record also sit top of the Premier League.

Liverpool had not beaten Real Madrid since 2009, failing to win any of the previous eight matches.

"It's a big result, it was a massive game for us. Obviously, they got the better of us the last few times in the Champions League so we wanted to come out here tonight and put on a performance," said goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

His penalty save against Mbappe brought one of the biggest roars of the night. "I don't really look at the player too much, I was confident and thankfully I went the right way again," he said.

The top eight teams qualify automatically for the Champions League last 16 while the next 16 enter a two-legged playoff to join them.









