Inter Milan hammered lowly Hellas Verona 5-0 away from home on Saturday to provisionally move top of Serie A, with all five goals coming in the first half.

Forward Joaquin Correa opened the scoring after 17 minutes, before Marcus Thuram added a quick-fire double and Stefan de Vrij and Yann Bisseck were also on target.

Inter moved on to 28 points from 13 games, two points ahead of second-placed Napoli who host AS Roma on Sunday.

Verona are 14th on 12 points.