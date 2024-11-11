Fenerbahce Beko’s Wade Baldwin out with hamstring injury

 Contact Us
Fenerbahce announced Monday that Wade Baldwin IV has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury sustained during Friday's EuroLeague match against LDLC ASVEL. The 28-year-old guard has started treatment, but no return timeline has been given.

Published November 11,2024
Fenerbahçe on Monday announced that Wade Baldwin IV was diagnosed with a hamstring injury.

"Fenerbahçe Beko's Wade Baldwin IV sustained a hamstring injury during the LDLC ASVEL match on Friday, Nov. 8," Fenerbahce said in a statement.

The Turkish club added that a first-stage muscle injury in his hamstring was detected, and treatment has already begun.

No return timeline has been provided for the American guard.

Baldwin, 28, averaged 10.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in eight EuroLeague games for this season.