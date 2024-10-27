Jackson and Palmer score as Chelsea beat Newcastle

Goals by Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer earned Chelsea a 2-1 home win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday in the latest sign of progress for the Blues under coach Enzo Maresca.

Jackson rounded off a sweeping counter-attack to give Chelsea the lead with his sixth goal of the season in the 18th minute, converting a perfect cross by Pedro Neto who had been set free down the left wing by a pinpoint pass from Palmer.

The home fans at Stamford Bridge roared their approval as the Londoners dominated Newcastle with their fast passing game, a contrast to the frustrations of much of the past two years when Chelsea's expensively assembled squads struggled for form.

Newcastle equalised against the run of play, however, when Alexander Isak converted a cross by former Chelsea defender Lewis Hall in the 32nd minute.

Barely a minute into the second half, Palmer restored Chelsea's lead when he picked up a pass from Romeo Lavia close to the halfway line, raced to the edge of the box and fired a low shot past Nick Pope.

Neto headed against a post and the Blues remained in control much of the rest of the game. But they were indebted to club captain Reece James who made several key clearances having returned from a long-term injury in last weekend's 2-1 defeat by Liverpool.

The win pushed Chelsea up to fourth place in the league table ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal on goal difference. Arsenal host Liverpool later on Sunday.

Palmer, who has now scored seven times in the league this season, played down suggestions that Chelsea were looking like strong contenders for a top-four finish next May.

"We just try to play our own game, block the noise out from the outside. We don't mind proving people wrong," the England striker told Sky Sports. "We are all young and we have a top coach, but there are improvements still."

Newcastle, without injured striker Anthony Gordon, had a chance to equalise late on when Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana misjudged a back header but Isak hesitated and allowed Moises Caicedo to clear the danger. The Geordies sit 12th in the table.