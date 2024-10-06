Eintracht Frankfurt salvages 3-3 draw with Bayern Munich in Bundesliga

Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday required a late goal by Omar Marmoush to salvage a 3-3 draw with Bayern Munich in week six of the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich defender Min-Jae Kim opened the scoring in the 15th minute but Eintracht Frankfurt took the lead with goals from Omar Marmoush in the 22nd minute and Hugo Ekitike in the 35th minute at Deutsche Bank Park.

After three minutes, Bayern Munich leveled the game with a close-range goal from Dayot Upamecano and retook the lead with a 53-minute goal from Michael Olise.

Egyptian forward Marmoush netted a stoppage-time goal as the game ended in a 3-3 draw in Frankfurt.

Boasting 14 points, Bayern Munich are the top of the league table on goal difference, ahead of RP Leipzig.

With Sunday's match, Eintracht Frankfurt dropped to third place with 13 points.