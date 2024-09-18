Bayern Munich hammer Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 in Champions League opener

A rampant Bayern Munich thrashed Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 to make a superb start to the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The German giants' English star Harry Kane, 31, scored four goals at Munich's Allianz Arena to be named the man of the match.

Kane made a hat-trick of penalties in the 19th, 73rd and 78th minutes and scored an easy chance in the area in the 57th minute to play a key role in Bayern Munich's big win.

Bayern Munich's French midfielder Michael Olise, who was signed from Crystal Palace in July, scored twice in his Champions League debut.

Portuguese defender Raphael Guerreiro and the German duo Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka scored one goal each for Bayern Munich.

Bruno Petkovic and Takuya Ogiwara scored second-half goals for Dinamo Zagreb.

Bayern Munich's 9-2 win went down in the history books but could not break the record for goals scored in a Champions League match.

Borussia Dortmund beat Legia Warsaw 8-4 in a 2016 Champions League match as the 12-goal thriller at Dortmund's home ground is still the all-time highest.

But Bayern Munich's big win over Dinamo Zagreb tied a Champions League match held in 2003 as Monaco won against Spain's Deportivo La Coruna 8-3 (11 goals) at Stade Louis II.

Bayern Munich are now leading the Champions League's league phase table on goal difference.

- Title holders Real Madrid win over Stuttgart

Defending champions Real Madrid beat German opponents Stuttgart 3-1 in the Spanish capital.

French superstar Kylian Mbappe, German defender Antonio Rudiger and Brazilian forward Endrick were the scorers for the Whites at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Stuttgart's Deniz Undav scored for the visitors.

Meanwhile, Liverpool won at AC Milan 3-1 in the other Champions League game on Tuesday.

Milan's US midfielder Christian Pulisic scored an early opener at San Siro Stadium, but Liverpool came back after goals scored by Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool's Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai cemented the English victory after putting the ball into Milan's net in the second half.

Earlier Tuesday, Juventus beat Dutch club PSV Eindhoven 3-1 at Turin's Juventus Stadium.

Turkish forward Kenan Yildiz scored a classy goal to put the Italian club ahead. Then US midfielder Weston McKennie and Argentine forward Nicolas Gonzalez scored for Juventus to extend the gap.

PSV forward Ismael Saibari scored a consolation goal for his team in injury time as Juventus secured a 3-1 win on matchday one.







