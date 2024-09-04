Türkiye secures silver in 400m T20 at paralympic games, boosting total medal count

At the athletics competition held at Stade de France, Aysel Önder secured the silver medal in the women's 400 meters T20 final with a time of 55.23 seconds.

She had set a world and Paralympic record in the heats with a time of 54.96 seconds.

After the race, Aysel celebrated by posing with the Turkish flag at Stade de France.

Yulia Shuliar from Ukraine won the gold medal with a time of 55.16 seconds, and Deepthi Jeevan Ji from India took the bronze.

With this medal, Türkiye's total count at the games rises to 12, including 3 gold, 6 silver, and 3 bronze.