Türkiye secures silver in 400m T20 at paralympic games, boosting total medal count

Türkiye earned a silver medal in the women’s 400m T20 at the Paralympics, boosting its total medal count to 12. The victory adds to the nation’s tally of 3 gold, 6 silver, and 3 bronze medals.

Published September 04,2024
At the athletics competition held at Stade de France, Aysel Önder secured the silver medal in the women's 400 meters T20 final with a time of 55.23 seconds.

She had set a world and Paralympic record in the heats with a time of 54.96 seconds.

After the race, Aysel celebrated by posing with the Turkish flag at Stade de France.

Yulia Shuliar from Ukraine won the gold medal with a time of 55.16 seconds, and Deepthi Jeevan Ji from India took the bronze.

With this medal, Türkiye's total count at the games rises to 12, including 3 gold, 6 silver, and 3 bronze.